What is Labour doing about anti-Semitism?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour's code of conduct on anti-Semitic policies
Labour has adopted the full wording of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) in its code of conduct, said MP Clive Lewis, and had “gone further” adopting a “far more robust definition” of dealing with anti-Semitic behaviour.
But former Labour MP Gisela Stuart said she was “so sad” that her party was dividing itself on an issue where it should be “leading and fighting” and Labour should stick to the IHRA wording.
-
23 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window