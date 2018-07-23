Hodge: Labour's offending a whole community

Video

Labour MP Margaret Hodge says she is "incredibly upset" at the anti-Semitism row in her party.

Speaking to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, she says it "beggars belief" that leader Jeremy Corbyn cannot see he is "offending a whole community" with the party's new anti-Semitism guidelines.

Labour's executive committee rubber stamped what the party says are "robust, legally-sound guidelines" last week.