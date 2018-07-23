Is Theresa May a leaver or a remainer?
Video

Mood box asks voters: Theresa May Leaver or Remainer?

As Tory rows over Brexit continue, which side do voters think the prime minister really supports, deep down?

Elizabeth Glinka took the Sunday Politics mood box - an unscientific text with a box and plastic balls, to Aylesbury to ask: is Theresa May a leaver or a remainer?

