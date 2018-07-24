Goodbye to the Daily Politics after 15 years

Video

There have been around 2,700 editions of the Daily Politics over the last 15 years, with Andrew Neil presenting for all that time.

His co-presenters have included Daisy Sampson, Jenny Scott, Anita Anand and Jo Coburn - with Giles Dilnot, Adam Fleming, Ellie Price, Elizabeth Glinka and Laura Kuenssberg among the team reporters.

Here's a look back at some of the highlights as the programme came to a close on 24 July 2018. Politics Live will be the BBC2's lunchtime political programme from September 2018.

