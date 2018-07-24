Bone and Pound get mood box views
For the very last Daily Politics mood box, presenter Ellie Price called on Conservative Peter Bone and Labour's Stephen Pound to see if they were any good at getting the views of voters on their parties.

The programme ended forever, minutes after the film was aired.

