Corbyn on Labour Brexit 'opportunities'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn on 'opportunities' of a Labour Brexit
Jeremy Corbyn says Labour's Brexit strategy would help UK firms make the most of a "competitive pound", while claiming the Conservatives' plan would leave the UK "in hock to Donald Trump".
Read more: Corbyn: Bring manufacturing 'back to UK'
-
24 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window