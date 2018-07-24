Anti-Semitism is simply wrong - Corbyn

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anti-Semitism is simply wrong, says Jeremy Corbyn
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he "will not tolerate anti-Semitism in any form anywhere in our society or in our party" when asked about the on-going row about the party's definition of anti-Semitism. He was speaking during a Q&A after a speech on the economy in Birmingham.
Read more: Hodge stands by criticism of Corbyn
-
24 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window