Anti-Semitism is simply wrong - Corbyn
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he "will not tolerate anti-Semitism in any form anywhere in our society or in our party" when asked about the on-going row about the party's definition of anti-Semitism. He was speaking during a Q&A after a speech on the economy in Birmingham.

