Raab on 'shifting of Whitehall deckchairs'
Brexit: Dominic Raab on 'shifting of Whitehall deckchairs'

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab told MPs that changes to the UK's negotiating team merely confirmed the "clear chain of command", although there was also some "shifting of the Whitehall deckchairs".

He spoke after Olly Robbins, the senior official in the No 10-based negotiating team, responded to a question from Brexit committee chairman Hilary Benn.

  • 24 Jul 2018