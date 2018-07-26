Love Island's Zara wants to return to politics
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Love Island's Zara McDermott wants to return to politics

Love Island's Zara McDermott – who works as a policy advisor for the Department of Education – has said “the door is well and truly open” for her to return to politics.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Anna Foster, the reality star talked about her love for Westminster, and how she would like encourage young people to get involved in politics.

  • 26 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Love Islander's questions about Brexit