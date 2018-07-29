MP faces action over after anti-Semitism row

Media player
Ian Austin: Labour MP faces action after anti-Semitism code row
A Labour MP who is facing suspension after angrily criticising the leadership's stance on anti-Semitism has said he's worried that the party is becoming much more extreme.
Ian Austin said he'd been upset by the decision not to adopt wholesale the international standard definition of anti-Semitism in Labour's new code of conduct. But he denied screaming abuse at a colleague.
Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has repeatedly said that anti-Semitism will not be tolerated. But Mr Austin accused him of refusing to deal with the problem
29 Jul 2018
