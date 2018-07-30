Charity defends being paid to give access to ministers

Video

The Institute of Economic Affairs has defended getting paid to give US donors access to government ministers and allegedly influence Brexit.

Greenpeace secretly recorded the IEA's director, Mark Littlewood, saying they are "in the influencing game" and gave the recording to the Guardian newspaper.

The IEA told Today that donations are for research purposes and it makes "no apology for seeking to raise funds".

The Charity Commission, which is already investigating the IEA, is expected to receive evidence from the Guardian and Greenpeace on Monday.