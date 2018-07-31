'Predators are attracted to aid workers'
Video

Sexual predators 'attracted to aid workers' report says

There should be criminal records style checks for aid workers, a report into sexual abuse in the aid sector is recommending.

The Chair of the International Development Committee, Stephen Twigg told Today: "We do know that predators are attracted to aid workers and we do know we have a very serious endemic problem."

In February the Times revealed senior staff at Oxfam had paid survivors of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti for sex.

