Duncan Smith: No-deal does not exist

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Duncan Smith on Carney's trade deal comments
A “no-deal” Brexit should really be called “no trade deal” says Iain Duncan Smith.
The former Conservative leader told the World at One's Jonny Dymond: “No-deal doesn’t exist because it would be a deal under the WTO - we already operate under the WTO, as does the EU.”
He was reacting to comments from Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the possibility of a no-deal Brexit is "uncomfortably high" and "highly undesirable".
-
03 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-45063028/brexit-duncan-smith-on-carney-s-trade-deal-commentsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window