Emily Benn: Labour's become so intolerant
Emily Benn - granddaughter of the late Labour MP Tony Benn - speaks of the online abuse she has received after calling for Jeremy Corbyn to resign over his handling of the current anti-Semitism row.

Ms Benn, a Labour member and former candidate, told Victoria Derbyshire show presenter Riz Lateef the party has become "so intolerant" of dissenting views.

  • 06 Aug 2018