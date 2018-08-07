Video

Fiyaz Mughal, the founder of Tell Mama, a project that records anti-Muslim incidents, responds to Boris Johnson's column in the Daily Telegraph, where he described women wearing the niqab as “looking like letter boxes” and described the expression of Islamic faith as a "problem."

Mughal told Today that there is more "receptiveness" to anti-Semitism than Islamophobia and the government is not doing enough to tackle it.