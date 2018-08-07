Iran sanctions: 'US have not got this right'
Iran sanctions: 'US have not got this right' says MP

Alistair Burt, Minister of State for the Middle East, told Today that the US has not made the right decision to impose economic sanctions on Iran after they pulled out the Iran nuclear deal in May.

  • 07 Aug 2018
