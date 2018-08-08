'Take the whip' from Boris Johnson

Media player
Boris Johnson burka comments: Muslim peer calls on party to take whip away
One of the Conservative Party's most senior Muslim peers is calling on his party to "take the whip away" from Boris Johnson over his comments on the burka.
Lord Sheikh told Newsnight that the party "must take action" over the comments and that he didn't think an apology "was enough".
08 Aug 2018
