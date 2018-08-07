Boris comments 'will inflame Islamophobia'

Video

Conservative Party Chairman Brandon Lewis has asked ex-foreign secretary Boris Johnson to apologise for comments he made about Muslim women wearing the burka. Mr Johnson described them as "looking like letter boxes" or "a bank robber".

Conservative peer and President of the Conservative Muslim Forum Lord Sheikh told Radio 4's World at One programme that comments like this would subject people who wear the burka "to ridicule".

He said: "People will start making fun of them, they may be subject to attack. We already have a problem with Islamophobia in this country."