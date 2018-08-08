'I'd leave if Boris became Tory leader'

Video

The former attorney general has become the latest senior Conservative to condemn Boris Johnson's comments about the Muslim full face veil, saying he would leave the party if Mr Johnson ever became its leader.

Dominic Grieve told BBC Radio 4's World at One that he did not see Mr Johnson "as a fit and proper person to lead a political party and certainly not the Conservative party."

He added: "He's somebody who seems to me to pursue an agenda which is entirely self referential."