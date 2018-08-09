The Proclaimers: ‘Political music no more?’
The Proclaimers have returned with the politically charged album "Angry Cyclist", but have told BBC Radio 5 Live they “wonder at the lack of political writing in mainstream pop”.

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, Craig Reid said he thought it was because "the internet allows an outlet for your views ... people think: 'what’s the point in music?'”.

