Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Proclaimers: ‘Where has the political music gone?'
The Proclaimers have returned with the politically charged album "Angry Cyclist", but have told BBC Radio 5 Live they “wonder at the lack of political writing in mainstream pop”.
Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, Craig Reid said he thought it was because "the internet allows an outlet for your views ... people think: 'what’s the point in music?'”.
-
09 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window