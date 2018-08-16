Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lord Sheikh Tunisia row: complaint 'trivial'
A Conservative peer has called complaints against him about attending a Palestinian rights conference in Tunisia in 2014,"trivial" and "politically motivated".
Lord Sheikh confirmed he attended the event at the invitation of the Tunisian president to talk about the Arab Spring and the Israel-Palestine conflict.
But fellow MPs Zac Goldsmith, Robert Halfon and Andrew Percy want an investigation.
-
16 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window