Tory peer Lord Sheikh rejects complaints against him as 'trivial'
A Conservative peer has called complaints against him about attending a Palestinian rights conference in Tunisia in 2014,"trivial" and "politically motivated".

Lord Sheikh confirmed he attended the event at the invitation of the Tunisian president to talk about the Arab Spring and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

But fellow MPs Zac Goldsmith, Robert Halfon and Andrew Percy want an investigation.

