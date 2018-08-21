Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Barry Gardiner warns of civil disobedience if there's another EU referendum
A second EU referendum could lead to "civil disobedience" and would be "socially disruptive," Shadow Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner tells Today.
-
21 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-45258551/barry-gardiner-warns-of-civil-disobedience-if-there-s-another-eu-referendumRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window