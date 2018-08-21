Media player
Jeremy Hunt: 'Match US sanctions on Russia'
The Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt told Today that the EU has to stand "shoulder to shoulder" with the US in implementing sanctions against Russia, which has been blamed for the Novichok poisoning in the UK.
21 Aug 2018
