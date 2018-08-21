Raab: EU citizens can stay even with no deal

Media player
Brexit: Raab says EU citizens can stay even with no deal
Dominic Raab says the government would "move swiftly" to secure the position of EU nationals living in the UK even without a Brexit deal.
The UK's Brexit secretary told the BBC's Ben Wright it would be "inconceivable" for the UK not to make them legally entitled to stay.
21 Aug 2018
