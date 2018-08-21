Media player
In full: Dominic Raab on Brexit talks
Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab speaks to the BBCs Ben Wright about progress in negotiations with the EU after holding talks with his opposite number Michel Barnier.
21 Aug 2018
