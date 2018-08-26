In defence of political correctness
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown on political correctness

Writer and columnist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown has said that political correctness needs to be defended.

She told the Westminster Hour's John Beesley that hate speech in modern Britain has risen and that political correctness can help to stamp it out.

  • 26 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Soapbox: Is the National Trust too PC?