In defence of political correctness

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown on political correctness
Writer and columnist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown has said that political correctness needs to be defended.
She told the Westminster Hour's John Beesley that hate speech in modern Britain has risen and that political correctness can help to stamp it out.
26 Aug 2018
