Taking a tour of Parliament's artwork
Video

Art in Parliament: Cameron, Blair, suffragettes and Battle of Waterloo

After 29 years of service, Parliament's outgoing art curator Malcolm Hay took the Westminster Hour's Carolyn Quinn on a tour of the collection.

It includes portraits of past prime ministers and pieces commemorating women's suffrage and the Battle of Waterloo.

  • 26 Aug 2018
