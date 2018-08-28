May dons her dancing shoes in SA
The prime minister danced with school children in Cape Town, South Africa, as she began a three-day visit to Africa.

She will also visit Nigeria and Kenya on her trip.

The visit - which will see Mrs May meet the presidents of all three countries - aims to deepen economic and trade ties with growing African economies ahead of Britain leaving the EU in 2019.

