Theresa May: 'Common sense' to prepare for no deal Brexit
Theresa May says the UK is taking a "common sense approach" to Brexit by preparing for a no deal.
She is on a trip to Africa to promote trade after the UK leaves the EU in March next year.
But whilst she backs the plan she has put forward to the bloc - as agreed at Chequers in July - she told the the BBC: "What the government is doing is putting in place preparations to ensure we can make a success, whatever our future with the European Union is."
28 Aug 2018
