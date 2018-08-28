May: 'Common sense' to prepare for no deal

Video

Theresa May says the UK is taking a "common sense approach" to Brexit by preparing for a no deal.

She is on a trip to Africa to promote trade after the UK leaves the EU in March next year.

But whilst she backs the plan she has put forward to the bloc - as agreed at Chequers in July - she told the the BBC: "What the government is doing is putting in place preparations to ensure we can make a success, whatever our future with the European Union is."