Birkenhead locals react to Field resignation
Labour MP Frank Field's decision to quit the party's group in Parliament has drawn a mixed response from voters in his Birkenhead constituency.

Mr Field said Labour's leadership was becoming "a force for anti-Semitism in British politics".

One local told the BBC he thought Mr Field was "jumping before he was pushed".

  • 30 Aug 2018
