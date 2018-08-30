Birkenhead locals react to Field resignation

Media player
Frank Field: Birkenhead locals react to MP's Labour resignation
Labour MP Frank Field's decision to quit the party's group in Parliament has drawn a mixed response from voters in his Birkenhead constituency.
Mr Field said Labour's leadership was becoming "a force for anti-Semitism in British politics".
One local told the BBC he thought Mr Field was "jumping before he was pushed".
30 Aug 2018
