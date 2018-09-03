'Just in case I never see you again'
Safety group to help people test drugs at festivals

This summer several UK festivals have hired the services of a drug safety organisation to allow people to test their drugs before they take them.

At Boomtown festival near Winchester, scientists from The Loop tested more than a thousand drug samples and offered practical advice.

Campaigners believe the project saves lives and similar schemes should be more widely available.

