'Just in case I never see you again'

Media player
Video
Safety group to help people test drugs at festivals
This summer several UK festivals have hired the services of a drug safety organisation to allow people to test their drugs before they take them.
At Boomtown festival near Winchester, scientists from The Loop tested more than a thousand drug samples and offered practical advice.
Campaigners believe the project saves lives and similar schemes should be more widely available.
03 Sep 2018
