McDonnell: Sacks 'wrong' about Corbyn

John McDonnell: Ex-chief rabbi 'wrong' over Corbyn attack
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell says he disagrees with Lord Sacks' "brutally honest" criticism of Jeremy Corbyn's views on Israel and his accusation of anti-Semitism.
He says the Labour leader has never been an anti-Semite, as he has consciously distinguished in his language between Zionists and the Jewish population in general and spoken out against the intimidation of Jewish Labour members.
02 Sep 2018
