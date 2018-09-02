McDonnell: Sacks 'wrong' about Corbyn
John McDonnell: Ex-chief rabbi 'wrong' over Corbyn attack

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell says he disagrees with Lord Sacks' "brutally honest" criticism of Jeremy Corbyn's views on Israel and his accusation of anti-Semitism.

He says the Labour leader has never been an anti-Semite, as he has consciously distinguished in his language between Zionists and the Jewish population in general and spoken out against the intimidation of Jewish Labour members.

