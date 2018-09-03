Government 'walking narrow Brexit path'
Government 'walking narrow Brexit path' says Tory MP

The government is "walking a narrow path" with Theresa May's Brexit plan, a Conservative MP has said.

Damian Green told Today pushing it through Parliament would be "difficult" but there would be no Parliamentary support for a hard Brexit either, he added.

The UK government said its Brexit strategy was "precise and pragmatic".

