Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Government 'walking narrow Brexit path' says Tory MP
The government is "walking a narrow path" with Theresa May's Brexit plan, a Conservative MP has said.
Damian Green told Today pushing it through Parliament would be "difficult" but there would be no Parliamentary support for a hard Brexit either, he added.
The UK government said its Brexit strategy was "precise and pragmatic".
-
03 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window