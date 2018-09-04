'Politicians could learn a lot from reality tv'

Media player
Toff on why politicians need to accept a new style of politics
In this viewsnight, reality tv star Toff argues that people are fed up and jaded with politics.
She thinks politicians need to accept that the "old rules which governed the world of politics no longer apply".
Viewsnight is BBC Newsnight's place for opinion and debate.
04 Sep 2018
