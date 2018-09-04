GMB boss calls for referendum on EU deal
The leader of the GMB union explains why it is backing a referendum on the final deal between the UK and the EU.

Tim Roache told the BBC he had no faith in the government to deliver a Brexit that was good for working people.

Neither the Conservatives nor Labour are supporting another EU referendum.

