May: Corbyn 'can't even agree with himself'

PMQs: Corbyn and May on Labour's Brexit policy
The prime minister taunted the Labour leader over his stance over the customs union and freedom of movement, claiming Jeremy Corbyn "can't even agree with himself".
05 Sep 2018
