Corbyn 'not quite sure' who PM is listening to
PMQs: Corbyn and May on NFU, TUC and EU on Brexit

The prime minister is asked by Jeremy Corbyn if she will reach a deal with the EU by the "agreed deadline" of October.

He reminded her that he meant "October 2018, not any other one" before Theresa May told him that Labour would sign up to a deal "at any price whatsoever".

Prime Minister's Questions: The key bits and the verdict

  • 05 Sep 2018
