Is this '59 ways of saying no in hostile environment'?
PMQs: Cable and May on EU nationals applying to stay in UK

The guidance for European nationals who want to stay in the UK extends to 59 pages, Vince Cable told the prime minister, asking her if this was providing "59 ways of saying no in a continued hostile environment".

Theresa May said the online system was "very clear" and "simple" and delivered on the scheme she previously guaranteed.

  • 05 Sep 2018
