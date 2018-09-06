Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yellowhammer: No deal Brexit papers revealed by photo
A Treasury paper on preparations for a no deal Brexit - codenamed Yellowhammer - has been revealed after photographer Steve Back, who tweets as @politicalpics, captured a picture of the document as it was carried into Downing Street.
BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg explained the significance of the document on the BBC's Politics Live programme, with Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell also giving his response.
-
06 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-45434376/yellowhammer-no-deal-brexit-papers-revealed-by-photoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window