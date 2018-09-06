No deal Brexit papers revealed by photo
Yellowhammer: No deal Brexit papers revealed by photo

A Treasury paper on preparations for a no deal Brexit - codenamed Yellowhammer - has been revealed after photographer Steve Back, who tweets as @politicalpics, captured a picture of the document as it was carried into Downing Street.

BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg explained the significance of the document on the BBC's Politics Live programme, with Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell also giving his response.

