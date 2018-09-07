Jack Monroe: Food for thought on politics
Cooking with physical and mental heath issues

Learning to cook with tinned food is becoming more popular as people are turning to foodbanks and struggling to feed themselves, says Jack Monroe

In a personal film for Politics Live, the chef spoke about her arthritis and depression and talked about cooking on a budget with physical and mental heath issues

