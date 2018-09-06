Media player
MPs parade their pooches at Westminster
MPs bring their four-legged friends into work for the day as they vie for the Westminster Dog of the Year crown.
Contestants included a seven-month-old cockapoo called Corbyn.
06 Sep 2018
