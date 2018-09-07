Cable: Still serious work for me to do

Video

Sir Vince Cable says he will step down as Lib Dem leader "once Brexit is resolved or stopped".

In a speech, he said he not want to "outlast Robert Mugabe" but he still had four "clear objectives" as leader.

These included demanding a "people's vote" on Brexit, to "ready the party" for any general election and to transform the Lib Dems "into a new open movement".

"Now is certainly not the time for an internal election," he said.