Umunna urges Corbyn to 'call off the dogs'

Labour MP Chuka Umunna tells Corbyn to 'call off the dogs'
The Labour MP tells his party leadership to "call off the dogs" who are driving out centre-left MPs, like himself.
In a speech to the Blairite campaign group Progress, Chuka Umunna said MPs were being targeted for standing up for zero tolerance of racism.
08 Sep 2018
