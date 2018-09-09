'Novichok suspects may never leave Russia'

Media player
Novichok suspects 'will probably never' leave Russia
Two suspects in the Novichok attack would "probably never" be seen in the UK, Home Secretary Sajid Javid has told the BBC's Andrew Marr.
The UK has named two Russian nationals as the main suspects behind the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy and his daughter in Salisbury in March.
