Can a tent festival reinvigorate politics?

Big Tent Ideas Festival: Ellie Mae O'Hagan on centrism
Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson decided to take the writer, Ellie Mae O'Hagan, along to a politics festival organised by a Conservative MP.
The Jeremy Corbyn supporter, was cynical ahead of the event where she met Conservative MPs Justine Greening and George Freeman.
The Big Tent Ideas Festival was designed to appeal to non-politicians and looks towards reviving centrism.
10 Sep 2018
