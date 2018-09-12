Corbyn v May on Universal Credit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Corbyn and May on Universal Credit benefit
Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May clash over how effective Universal Credit has been for claimants.
The Labour leader said the new benefit was not making working pay but putting more children into poverty.
The prime minister the "legacy of the Labour Party" was a benefit system where a single mother people who wanted to work was told at a job centre, she would be "better off on benefits".
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window