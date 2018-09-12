'Why has PM abandoned millions of families?'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Blackford and May on wage and tax levels
The PM's explanation of living standards in the UK over the last decade "ignores the reality" and she was "unfit to govern", the SNP's Westminster leader said.
Ian Blackford said average real wages were £800 lower. Theresa May said the government had kept taxes low, put money into public services and reduced UK debt.
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window