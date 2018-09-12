Media player
PMQs: Philp and May on UK exit payment to EU on Brexit
Conservative MP Chris Philp asked the prime minister about the planned exit payment of £39bn from the UK to the EU on Brexit, and whether it was "locked unto the legally binding withdrawal agreement".
Theresa May said Britain honours its obligations, but the offer was made as part of negotiations, and "without a deal, the position changes".
12 Sep 2018
