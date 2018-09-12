UK politicians appearing on Russian state TV?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Lamont and May on UK politicians on Russian state TV
UK politicians who appear on Russian state television risked being used as "propaganda tools" by Russia, but it was a "matter of judgement" for each person, said Theresa May.
She was replying to Conservative MP John Lamont who asked if "Parliamentarians, both current and former" should go on-air, given "what is known" about the Russian involvement in the Salisbury attack.
Russia Today airs the Alex Salmond Show, fronted by the Scottish First Minster and ex-MP.
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-45500649/pmqs-lamont-and-may-on-uk-politicians-on-russian-state-tvRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window