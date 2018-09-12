Why has Windrush report not been published?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Swire and May on Windrush Report publication date
Theresa May said the government was committed to the publication of report into the Windrush immigration issues but the "form of that is currently being considered," at Prime Minister's Questions.
She was replying to Tory Sir Hugo Swire who asked why it had not been released, despite him raising it two months ago.
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-45500650/pmqs-swire-and-may-on-windrush-report-publication-dateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window